Disney reveals return date for Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian

Disney’s Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian is set to return for a second season in October, it has been announced.

The company’s chairman, Bob Iger, also revealed Marvel properties The Falcon And The Winter Soldier will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service in August with WandaVision following in December.

Disney chief Bob Iger has announced a release date for a second season of The Mandalorian (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Mandalorian has been a breakout hit for Disney and stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter working in a far-flung corner of the galaxy out of the authority of the New Republic.

It introduced a “baby Yoda” to the Star Wars universe, and the character soon went viral.

Mr Iger hinted at expanding The Mandalorian with new characters and taking “stories in new directions”.

Speaking during an earnings call with investors, Mr Iger revealed Disney+ had reached more than 28 million paying subscribers since launching in November.

That number “exceeded even our greatest expectations”, Mr Iger said.

The service, Disney’s attempt at rivalling Netflix, is set to arrive in the UK on March 24.