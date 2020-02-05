Amanda Holden turns heads at Britain’s Got Talent auditions

Amanda Holden has dazzled in a teal dress on the Britain’s Got Talent red carpet.

The TV judge turned heads with the bright calf-length dress, which featured a high, ruffled neck and a peplum hem.

Amanda Holden (Peter Byrne/PA)

Holden wore her hair pulled back, with simple jewellery to complete her polished look.

She was joined by fellow judges Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and David Walliams at The Lowry, Manchester, where auditions for the new series of the ITV show were being held.

Alesha Dixon (Peter Byrne/PA)

Dixon also went for a bright colour, standing out in a baggy blue suit with a multi-coloured top.

The star, who gave birth to her second daughter, Anaya, in August, added a striking necklace and dangly earrings.

David Walliams (left) and Simon Cowell (Peter Byrne/PA)

Cowell wore his trademark jeans with a black shirt, while Walliams was dapper in a white jacket and black bow tie.

Britain’s Got Talent will return later this year.