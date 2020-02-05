Menu

Advertising

Amanda Holden turns heads at Britain’s Got Talent auditions

Showbiz | Published:

The talent show judge took to the red carpet in a teal dress.

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden has dazzled in a teal dress on the Britain’s Got Talent red carpet.

The TV judge turned heads with the bright calf-length dress, which featured a high, ruffled neck and a peplum hem.

Amanda Holden
Amanda Holden (Peter Byrne/PA)

Holden wore her hair pulled back, with simple jewellery to complete her polished look.

She was joined by fellow judges Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and David Walliams at The Lowry, Manchester, where auditions for the new series of the ITV show were being held.

Alesha Dixon
Alesha Dixon (Peter Byrne/PA)

Dixon also went for a bright colour, standing out in a baggy blue suit with a multi-coloured top.

The star, who gave birth to her second daughter, Anaya, in August, added a striking necklace and dangly earrings.

Advertising

David Walliams (left) and Simon Cowell
David Walliams (left) and Simon Cowell (Peter Byrne/PA)

Cowell wore his trademark jeans with a black shirt, while Walliams was dapper in a white jacket and black bow tie.

Britain’s Got Talent will return later this year.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News