Viewers praise Love Island’s Finn for his loyalty

Finn Tapp has been praised for his loyalty to Paige Turley by fans of Love Island.

He opted to sleep outside at Casa Amor on a daybed rather than next to one of the girls in the villa as he stays loyal to his partner Paige.

Finn was praised by many viewers on social media for his display of faithfulness.

“Paige is hilarious. Finn is loyal. Ladies and gentlemen out 2020 winners,” posted one Twitter user.

Another said: “Paige and Finn sleeping by themselves. Love to see it.”

Something tells us Finley's been waiting for this challenge… ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5GkyHyT8OS — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 4, 2020

One viewer described him as “the best boy in there”, while another said: “He may be one of the youngest boys in there but at least Finn knows how to act.”

Despite being loyal to Paige over the sleeping arrangements in Casa Amor, the islander raised eyebrows on social media when he had to suck the toe of Natalia Zoppa during a ‘raunchy races’ challenge.

Advertising

One Twitter user posted: “Finn sucking that toe as if it’s a Capri Sun.”

Another said: “Finn sucking those toes. Please no. I feel sick now thanks very much.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and in Ireland on Virgin Media One.