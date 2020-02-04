Rufus Sewell ‘happy not to do another film’

Rufus Sewell has said he “doesn’t give a shit” about his film career because the best roles are now in TV.

The Man In The High Castle star told Radio Times magazine that he would “be happy not to do another film”.

Sewell, 52, is set to appear in a lead role in forthcoming BBC adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel The Pale Horse, in which he plays Mark Easterbrook.

Rufus Sewell is set to play Mark Easterbrook in The Pale Horse (Anthony Devlin/PA)

He said: “I’m going through a period where I’m getting lots of interesting roles.

“But that could disappear, so I’ve learnt to manage my expectations about what things will lead to and just appreciate them at the time.

“And I can confidently say I don’t give a shit about my film career.

“I was never terribly excited by it, always more excited by theatre roles.

“I’d be happy not to do another film because, for me, all the most interesting screen work is in television.”

He added: “It used to be the case that actors during the tea break of a TV show would compare notes on getting a movie out of this.

“Now in the tea break of a movie, actors talk about their chances of getting an HBO or Netflix series out of it.”

Sewell added that he “always imagined” he would play more roles on the BBC.

“I just love that standard BBC comfort television,” he said.

“Hopefully now I’m getting to a more useful age for those roles.”

Rufus Sewell was speaking to the Radio Times (Radio Times/PA)

He said he was pleased to land a leading role in The Pale Horse.

“It’s been a while since I’d been offered something like this.

“And now I’m older, I’m more comfortable playing leads.”

