Model Ashley Graham shares first glimpse of newborn son

Model Ashley Graham has shared the first glimpse of her newborn son, two weeks after giving birth.

The US catwalk star, 32, and her husband Justin Ervin announced the arrival of their first child with identical Instagram posts last month.

Graham, a plus-size model, has now shared pictures of her newborn’s tiny hands and hinted she will introduce him during an episode of her Pretty Big Deal podcast on Tuesday.

“At 6:00PM on 01/18/2020, we welcomed 7lbs 5oz of love into our world,” she wrote alongside black-and-white snaps of the baby clutching his parents’s fingers.

Graham announced on January 20 that she had given birth, through a post on her Instagram Story.

The message said: “At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time.”

The message ended with the date “1.18.2020” and a blue heart.

Graham announced her pregnancy on her wedding anniversary in August, writing on social media: “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favourite person in the world!

“Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better.”