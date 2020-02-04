Milla Jovovich reveals unusual name of her new baby daughter

Milla Jovovich has given birth to her third child and revealed her daughter’s unusual name.

The actress, 44, showed off pictures on Instagram of Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson, who was born on February 2.

Jovovich and her director husband Paul W.S. Anderson are already parents to daughters Ever, 12, and Dashiel, four, and their oldest child inadvertently shared the baby news before the new mother had a chance to.

She captioned the pictures: “Hey Everyone!!! So without my knowledge @evergaboanderson spilled the beans on the new baby yesterday which makes this “old news” but anyway, yesterday 02/02/2020 at 8:56am Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson was born!

“Osian is a Welsh boy’s name and it’s pronounced O-shin.

“Now I know the name is long, but the family couldn’t agree on her middle name. Ever and my mom wanted Lark, @dashielanderson and I wanted Elliot. Then my husband Paul chimes in with another vote for Lark, so Smushy and I were out numbered!

Advertising

“At least she has many to choose from later in life if she wants to drop a few. She’s so beautiful!

“Her hair is lighter than the other girls was and she’s very strong. Her little hands get in the way and they’re hard to control and she’s already lifting her head up to see what’s going on!

“She’s our miracle baby and we’re all so grateful to have her and completely obsessed with her!!

“I will obviously post more pics later, but we are all exhausted because the last few nights have been crazy! I send you all so much love from the cloud I’m flying on!!!”