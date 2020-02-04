Love Island’s Rebecca hits it off with new arrival Jordan

Love Island’s Rebecca Gormley has hit it off with new arrival Jordan Waobikeze after the pair became the first new couple to seal their relationship with a kiss.

The pair cosied up to each other after going for a private chat on the sun deck in Tuesday’s episode.

The pair joked about their other “kiss” the night before in the cocktail making challenge, with Jordan saying: “It was a good icebreaker, sticking my tongue down your throat.

“I feel like as a first impression that wasn’t the one I wanted to give.

“I wanted to be all smooth and sexy.”

While the boys are away, Rebecca will play ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/3L72wvyGYq — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 4, 2020

Rebecca replied: “That wasn’t smooth and sexy.”

Jordan then asked Rebecca if she would let him “try again”, to which she says yes.

Trouble appeared to be brewing between Callum Jones and Shaughna Phillips.

Footage of Callum kissing model Molly Smith was teased at the end of Tuesday’s episode.

Callum had admitted that he is interested in Molly, saying to Finn Tapp: “I just think you can’t help how you feel.

“This is a test at the end of the day. It’s not like you do it out of spite.”

During the episode, Natalia Zoppa asked Luke Mabbott if he would like to share a bed with her.

He later said: “The fact that she pulled me and asked me to share a bed with her is so good.

“I’m absolutely buzzing.”

Luke M said he was ‘buzzing’ about the progress in his relationship with Natalia (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

Finn joked that the pair are now “signed and sealed… done”.

Tuesday’s episode also saw the villas go head-to-head in a “raunchy races” challenge.

The islanders had to complete tasks such as kissing, spooning and lap dancing with each other after being paired along lines such as height, age and the number of tattoos.

Siannise Fudge said that the tasks made her realised she is set on being coupled with Luke Trotman.

She said: “It made me realise even more that my head is definitely with Luke T.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and in Ireland on Virgin Media One.