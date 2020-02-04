Lady Gaga makes it Instagram official with her new boyfriend

Lady Gaga cuddled up to her new boyfriend as she made their relationship Instagram official.

After weeks of speculation, the singer has confirmed she is dating entrepreneur and investor Michael Polansky.

They were reportedly spotted leaving Sunday’s Super Bowl together having first been pictured embracing in December.

Gaga, 33, has now posted a snap of them embracing on Instagram and said they had “so much fun” in Miami for the Super Bowl.

She added: “Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”

According to his LinkedIn page, Polansky is a Harvard University graduate and CEO of the San Francisco-based Parker Group, a role has has held for more than 10 years.

In the Instagram photo, Oscar-winner Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, is seated on Polansky’s lap against an ocean backdrop.

Gaga split from fiance Christian Carino last year.

Following a steamy duet at the Oscars in February, she was linked to her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper, but both denied ever being romantically involved.