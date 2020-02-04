Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘like best friends’ following split

Kylie Jenner and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott are “like best friends” following their split last year, the cosmetics entrepreneur has said.

Jenner told Harper’s Bazaar that she and Scott are focused on the welfare of their daughter Stormi.

She said: “We have such a great relationship.

“We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her.

“We stay connected and coordinated.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Jenner and chart-topping rapper Scott, 28, began dating after meeting at the Coachella music festival in April 2017.

Their daughter Stormi was subsequently born in February 2018.

Jenner said that she looks to her parents Kris and Caitlyn, who are separated, for inspiration about how to look after her own child.

She said: “I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do.

“They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

Jenner said she thinks regularly about the public exposure her daughter gets and “all of the negativity that comes with the internet”.

“I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live.

“It’s just our life. People want to take pictures.

“I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, ‘don’t look!'”

She told the magazine that her friends all “pressure” her about having more children in the future.

“They love Stormi,” she said.

“I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.”