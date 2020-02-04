Kim and Kanye show off their minimalist mansion

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West have given fans a tour of their minimalist mansion.

The celebrity couple spent three years and millions of dollars transforming the sprawling property in Hidden Hills, north of Los Angeles, into their dream home.

They first came across the estate during a walk shortly after welcoming their first child together, daughter North, in 2013 and eventually moved in in 2016.

Kim and Kanye are on the cover of this month’s Architectural Digest magazine and have invited fans inside the deliberately bare home, which the rapper describes as a “futuristic Belgian monastery”.

Pictures posted to Kim’s Instagram reveal muted shades of white, grey and brown throughout the property, a colour scheme she says helps relax the family.

Kanye says he is particularly proud of the grand white hallway inside the house.

Despite the home’s stark aesthetic, the couple said it was built with their four children – North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two and eight-month-old Psalm – in mind.

Advertising

“This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around the family,” Kanye said.

The home also boasts a heated pool, which Kim, 39, admits to have never been in.

Explaining how the couple came to buy the house, she told Architectural Digest: “We passed by this incredibly extravagant house while strolling through the neighbourhood. I’d just had North, and we were doing a lot of walking so I could work off some of the baby fat.

“I didn’t really know Kanye’s style at that point, but I thought the house was perfection. Kanye was less enthusiastic. He said, ‘It’s workable.’”

In an accompanying video, Kim said Kanye’s typically subdued response meant he was actually enthusiastic about the house.

They enlisted the help of Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt to completely transform the property from a “McMansion” to their unique family home.