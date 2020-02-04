Kevin Clifton tells of regret ‘every day’ over Strictly-related tattoo

Kevin Clifton has said that he regrets having “I love Glasgow” tattooed on his foot in honour of his former Strictly Come Dancing partner Susan Calman.

The professional dancer stunned Good Morning Britain hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid when he showed off the ink while appearing on the programme.

Reid, who was previously partnered with Clifton in Strictly in 2013, said: “Sometimes you do get so close to your dance partner that you have something tattooed on your own body to remind you of them for the rest of your natural life – do you want to explain?”

Clifton replied: “When I was dancing with Susan Calman in 2017, she joked that if we made it as far as Blackpool, because we were always the favourites to go out right from week one, if we made it to Blackpool she’d get ‘I love Grimsby’ tattooed on her foot.”

The dancer, who is from Grimsby, added: “So I jokingly said that I’d get ‘I love Glasgow’, because that’s where she’s from.

“And then it happened, and then she got her tattoo so then I was locked in. I had to do it.”

Clifton, 37, then got his foot out to show the hosts, with Morgan reacting in shock.

Reid asked him he if he has a “moment’s regret about that”, to which he replied: “Every day, yes.

“But it’s there now, it’s done!”

Well done @keviclifton! You did it! Now we have matching tattoos we must marry immediately. Or something like that. So proud of you mate. Promise kept! See you in Glasgow next week for Rock of Ages! https://t.co/3unL3VFqWz — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) January 14, 2019

Shortly after Clifton had the tattoo done last year live on ITV’s This Morning, he said he was “really happy” with it.

“I think it looks really good actually,” he told the programme last January.

“When it first started I thought ‘This is really, really painful, like the worst pain I’ve ever experienced’ and then as it went on I started to get used to it and I’m going to go for broke now and have my arms done, my face.

“All tributes to Glasgow!”