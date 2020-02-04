Joker score to be performed live after Bafta win

Joker’s Bafta-winning score – the sound of Joaquin Phoenix’s character’s descent into madness – is to be performed live with the film for the first time.

Hollywood star Phoenix, 45, won the leading actor Bafta for his dark, psychological take on the famous character, while the movie scooped best score.

Now the film, which was a surprise hit, is to be screened with the accompaniment of a live orchestra.

Audiences will experience Hildur Guonadottir‘s “haunting and immersive score while bearing witness to Joaquin Phoenix’s descent into madness as Arthur”, director Todd Phillips said.

Joker – In Concert will open in London before going on a UK and international tour.

Joker’s score also won a Golden Globe and is nominated for an Oscar.

She said: “When we recorded the music, the orchestra brought such depth and detailed attention to the performances that we were all literally holding our breaths during most of the recording sessions.

“It was a beautiful trip. I’m so happy to get to go there again and for an audience to experience that too.”

– The tour’s world premiere will take place at London’s Eventim Apollo on April 30.