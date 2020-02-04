Jennifer Lopez shares video showing moments before her Super Bowl performance

Jennifer Lopez took aim at Donald Trump’s immigration policies as she shared a video of the moments before she took to the stage at the Super Bowl.

The pop superstar performed alongside Shakira during half-time at the NFL’s showpiece event in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, for a well-received show heavy on Latin pride.

Lopez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, was at one point draped in the country’s flag, and sang Born In The USA surrounded by children sitting in what appeared to be illuminated cages.

The 50-year-old has now shared footage from the moments before her performance on Instagram, along with a politically charged message on immigration.

“All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are,” she said.

Lopez, who was joined on stage by 11-year-old daughter Emme, added: “Other people can try to build walls, keep us out or put us in cages. We are proud to recognise that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great.”

The video, shared with her 112 million Instagram followers, revealed Lopez led a group prayer before her performance at the Hard Rock Stadium.

She was also seen receiving last-minute touches to her makeup and sharing an intimate moment with Emme, who was later seen jumping excitedly around.

The video ended with Lopez jumping on the pole which brought her up to the stage, a reference to her star turn in stripper drama Hustlers.