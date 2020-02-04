Fearne Cotton, Matt Lucas and James Acaster to host new BBC podcasts

Fearne Cotton, Matt Lucas and James Acaster are among the hosts for a new range of music and comedy podcasts for the BBC.

There are 20 new podcasts and programmes launching on BBC Sounds this spring across topics including true crime and investigation, as well as current affairs with a new Panorama podcast.

Cotton will host BBC Sounds Of The 90s, which is described as a “nostalgia-drenched celebration of the best music and pop culture from the decade”.

James Acaster will host a podcast about the music of 2016 (Ian West/PA)

The radio and TV presenter will play some of the biggest hits across all genres from the 1990s, including rave, grunge, R&B and pure pop, as well as celebrating the films, TV, fashion and cultural moments of the era.

She will be joined by star guests, who will share their best and worst memories of the decade.

Cotton said: “I’m really excited to be presenting this new music programme for BBC Sounds. The 90s was such a fun era for me – from growing up as a teen listening to likes of Spice Girls, Oasis and Hanson to then starting my presenting career.

“I can’t wait to share with everyone some of the best music to come from a time that was really special for me.”

Comedian and actor Lucas will host a new podcast called Bitch Bitch Bitch, which will highlight the “unpleasant side of the jobs we all wish we had”.

Each episode will see three guests in the same line of work come together to talk about what irritates them about their jobs.

Listeners should expect to hear tales from West End actors, flight attendants and acclaimed chefs among others.

Coming soon to BBC Sounds… ? Weird Flex But OK with @sidemanallday New episodes of @hawleyjacob on Drugs@BBCR1's Move Mixtape with @AliPlumbSound of the 90s with @FearnecottonUnited Zingdom with @misszingJames Acaster’s Perfect Sounds The Dotty Podcast with @AmplifyDot pic.twitter.com/VxpGhTEXC7 — BBC Sounds (@BBCSounds) February 4, 2020

Lucas said: “I’m thrilled to be providing these free therapy sessions for the workers of Britain through my new Radio 2 podcast for BBC Sounds. No gripe will be left unheard.”

Stand-up comic and Taskmaster star Acaster will argue why 2016 was the “greatest year for music of all time” in his podcast Perfect Sounds.

Following a break-up, he set out to rekindle his love for music by buying hundreds of new and niche releases from 2016, and he will talk about his obsession for the year with other comedians.

Other new additions to BBC Sounds include the first Panorama podcast, which will give listeners a new perspective on the journalism behind the long-running current affairs programme; Americast, hosted by Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis and North America editor Jon Sopel, about the latest drama from the race to the White House; and a true-crime podcast about the hunt for one of Britain’s most wanted men, murder suspect Kevin Parle.

The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins is also back with the second series of her podcast.

Gemma Colllins returns with a second series of her podcast (BBC)

Speaking at the launch of BBC Sounds’ podcasts on Tuesday, Collins said: “That is the one thing that I love about my podcast, sometimes I will be at home folding my washing and I’m speaking to you guys or I’m literally having a bath and I’m being recorded… I mean me and my podcast producer have a very good relationship.”

Jonathan Wall, controller of BBC Sounds, said: “Sounds is growing and growing with three million people now coming to us for music, radio and podcasts each week. We keep upping the ambition for our on-demand audio and I’m delighted with the variety of great podcasts and music we’ve got coming up.

“Whether people want laughs and entertainment, or insight and intrigue, Sounds has something relevant for everyone. It lets us give new voices a platform to talk about what matters as well as bring the best of what the BBC does to new listeners.”