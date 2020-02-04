Emily Maitlis says she understands Donald Trump’s appeal

Emily Maitlis has said that she understands the appeal of US President Donald Trump, adding that he “uses language that other leaders don’t”.

Speaking to the Radio Times magazine, she added that Mr Trump has “a huge appetite for risk”.

The BBC Newsnight host interviewed Mr Trump in 2010.

Mr Trump 'uses language others don't', according to Emily Maitlis

The journalist told the magazine: “He uses language other leaders don’t.

“He’s got a huge appetite for risk and he doesn’t feel restricted by rules or precedent or advice, or books or the experience of history.

“That can be very attractive to follow.

“His biggest worry is that people will get bored of him before he’s quite finished.

“That’s why he tries to continually shake things up.”

The interview is in the Radio Times

She added that while Mr Trump and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have some different traits, there are similarities between the two men.

“I think they are very different characters, but they align on their shrewd messaging and on the fact they are risk takers.

“They seem more fearless, more calculating – less encumbered by detail or hard fact.”

