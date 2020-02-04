Emily Blunt: Ambition in women is still seen as unlikeable

Emily Blunt has said ambition in women is still seen as an unlikeable quality.

The actress, who is mother to daughters Hazel, five, and Violet, three, with husband John Krasinski, said she wants to dispel that idea with her own children.

Discussing the impact of the Time’s Up movement, she told Harper’s Bazaar UK: “It has, at least, created a platform for you to say: that’s not OK, actually.

Emily Blunt says ambition in women is still viewed unfavourably (Harper’s Bazaar UK/Pamela Hanson)

“And to be a bit more willing to go into the fray and maybe not be seen as likeable or easy.

“Ambition in men is seen as something quite heroic and cool, and in women it is seen as cold and self-serving and unlikeable.

“So everything that has happened in the last few years has been really vital.

“Because I want nothing more than for my daughters to be really ambitious about something that they love and want to do.”

Blunt also spoke about how much she misses the UK while living in Brooklyn.

She said: “I would love to live in London, but this is the next best thing.

“And I adore Brits, so I gravitate towards them over here, because I miss the irreverence and the silliness and the cavalier attitude. Emily Mortimer, Sienna Miller and I get together for roasts and rotate who does it.”

Emily Blunt on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar (Harper’s Bazaar UK/Pamela Hanson)

The March issue of Harper’s Bazaar is on sale from February 5.