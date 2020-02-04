Dermot O’Leary’s wife says thank you for pregnancy well-wishes

Dee Koppang O’Leary has said thank you to people who sent well-wishes to her and husband Dermot O’Leary after they announced that they are expecting a baby.

The TV producer said that it had been a “rocky road to get here”.

She shared the message alongside a photograph of her with the X Factor host at a party for Bafta nominees at Kensington Palace on Saturday.

The photo was taken shortly after they announced the news.

Koppang O’Leary wrote on Instagram: “Just wanted to say thank you so so much for all the lovely messages about our news.

“It’s been a rocky road to get here, so I wanted to send lots of love to any of you who are on that journey.

“Hang on in there. Sending love.”

After announcing the pregnancy on Saturday, the couple were sent messages on social media by celebrities including TV presenter Vernon Kay and singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

The pair have been married since September 2012.