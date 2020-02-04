Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton to play Marianne Faithfull in biopic

Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton will play Marianne Faithfull in a new biopic about the superstar’s life.

Set in London in the mid-1960s, Boynton will portray the music star as she rises to fame, from being discovered as a convent schoolgirl at the age of 17 to becoming a pop star, her hedonistic lifestyle and being homeless and addicted to drugs in Soho.

Faithfull’s tumultuous romance with Mick Jagger will also be under the spotlight, their highly publicised relationship having inspired some of their greatest songs.

Lucy Boynton (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Casting for Rolling Stones star Jagger is under way.

Boynton, 26, will also executive produce the film while Bafta-nominated filmmaker Ian Bonhote – known for feature documentary McQueen, about late fashion designer Alexander McQueen – will direct.

Boynton said: “I fell in love with this project the second I read it so I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of telling Marianne’s story both as an actor and, for the first time, as an executive producer, especially alongside this creative team.

“I can’t wait to really get started.”

Faithfull said she is “delighted that my story is finally being made with my dream team” of Boynton, Bonhote and co-producer Julia Taylor-Stanley (Coriolanus, The Tempest).

Bonhote said: “Marianne is an extraordinary woman who rebelled against the male-dominated music industry.

Marianne Faithfull with Mick Jagger in 1969 (PA)

“The film will explore female issues as well as the injustices she suffered in her quest to be recognised as an artist. I’m honoured to collaborate with Lucy and Julia to shine a light on Marianne’s timeless story.”

Taylor-Stanley said: “This has been a cherished project for years and working with Lucy and Ian in bringing Marianne’s incredible story to the screen is an exciting collaboration and meeting of minds.”

Faithfull, now 73, was part of the so-called British Invasion in the US in the 1960s, and is best known for her hit As Tears Go By as well as a number of film roles, including I’ll Never Forget What’s’isname and The Girl On A Motorcycle.

Boynton starred opposite Rami Malek in Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. She is also known for starring in Netflix series The Politician and the 2017 version of Murder On The Orient Express.