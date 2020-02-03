Tess Daly reveals her dream royal Strictly contestant

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly has revealed that the Duchess of Cornwall would be her dream royal contestant on the programme.

The TV presenter told Hello! magazine that the royal is a fan of the show.

Daly said: “Camilla has a great sense of humour and is so down-to-earth.

“She’s a huge fan of Strictly and told us how much she enjoys it.

“We’d love to have her on the show.

“She’s friends with Craig Revel Horwood so maybe I’ll ask him to have a word.”

Daly, who recently launched her own homeware range, also added that she would “love to talk interiors” with the duchess and the Prince of Wales.

“I’m sure they have incredible taste,” she told the magazine.

The host also revealed that her ideal dance partner would not be her husband TV host Vernon Kay.

She said: “I haven’t tried my favourite dance – the Argentine tango – with Vernon yet.

“I’m sure there would be a lot of toe stamping going on.

“If I had to compete on Strictly, I’d need a tall partner, like Johannes [Radebe], Graziano [Di Prima] or Anton [Du Beke].”

Read the full article in Hello! magazine, which is out now.