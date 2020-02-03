Shakira and Jennifer Lopez revel in Latin pride during Super Bowl half-time show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez delivered a colourful display of Latin pride during their much-anticipated Super Bowl half-time show.

The pop superstars took to the stage in Miami, Florida, during the biggest event in the US sporting calendar, the first time two Latina woman have headlined the show.

The performance did not disappoint and contained hit songs, fireworks, a small army of backing dancers and a cameo from J-Lo’s 11-year-old daughter.

Colombian singer Shakira, 43, kicked off the performance, taking to the stage inside the cavernous Hard Rock Stadium wearing a sparkling red dress.

She belted out a medley of some of her biggest songs, including Empire, She Wolf and Whenever, Wherever, singing in both Spanish and English.

As fireworks illuminated the Miami night sky, the opening bars of Cardi B’s smash hit I Like It rang out before Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny joined Shakira on stage.

Shakira, who is in a long-term relationship with Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, then went crowd surfing during her track Hips Don’t Lie.

That was Lopez’s cue to take to the stage. The Bronx-born star, 50, arrived on a pole, a reminder of her acclaimed turn in stripper drama Hustlers.

Shakira kicked off the Super Bowl half-time performance in Miami, Florida (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The black leather-clad singer opened with a snippet of her hit Jenny From The Block before changing song and outfit.

J-Lo, now in a skint-tight silver bodysuit, got back on the pole for a performance of Waiting For Tonight and was soon joined by Colombian singer J Balvin for Love Don’t Cost A Thing.

In a show of pride for her Puerto Rican roots, Lopez was then draped in the country’s flag while singing Born In The USA.

To wrap up the performance, during the interval of the season-ending game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, Lopez was joined for a duet of Let’s Get Loud by her 11-year-old daughter, Emme.

Shakira returned for Waka Waka, her anthem for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Jennifer Lopez performed on a pole during her Super Bowl half-time show (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Super Bowl half-time performance, one of the biggest gigs in music, was well-received online.

Kim Kardashian West was among those offering praise.

“They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show @shakira @JLo,” she tweeted.

Before kick-off, gospel singer Yolanda Adams performed America The Beautiful, while pop star Demi Lovtato sang The Star Spangled Banner, the US national anthem.