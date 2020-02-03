New Black Widow trailer airs during the Super Bowl

Fans were given a fresh glimpse at the upcoming Black Widow film after a new action-packed trailer aired during the Super Bowl.

Scarlett Johansson returns as Russian superhero Natasha Romanoff in one of the year’s most anticipated Marvel releases, which will explore the character’s backstory.

The trailer aired on US TV during a commercial break in Sunday’s Super Bowl and featured cameos from David Harbour as the Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff.

“You don’t know everything about me.” Watch the Big Game spot for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow, in theaters May 1. pic.twitter.com/cFJWIDeGiu — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 3, 2020

“You don’t know everything about me,” Romanoff says in the 30-second clip.

“The Avengers weren’t my first family. At some point, we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are.”

Romanoff, who in the Marvel universe is a former Russian spy who defects to the US, was last seen sacrificing herself to save the galaxy in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Johansson made her debut as Black Widow in 2010 action film Iron Man, and has since appeared in films including The Avengers, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

English actor OT Fagbenle and frequent Marvel star William Hurt will also join the cast of Black Widow.

The film is set to be released in the UK on May 1.