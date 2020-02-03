Advertising
Milla Jovovich welcomes third daughter at 44
The actress is already mum to Ever, 12, and four-year-old Dashiel.
Milla Jovovich has welcomed her third child at the age of 44.
The Fifth Element actress and her husband Paul WS Anderson have named their baby girl Osian.
Jovovich’s 12-year-old daughter Ever shared a picture of the family on her Instagram page.
It shows Jovovich in hospital holding the newborn while Anderson stands beside her and Ever and her four-year-old sister Dashiel perch on the bed.
“Welcoming Baby!” she wrote.
“Welcome to the world my new sister Osian (pronounced O-shun like the body of water)!
“We love you!!!”
Jovovich announced in August that she was expecting a baby girl, telling fans that because of her age and having lost a pregnancy before, her feelings had been “ranging between complete joy and utter terror”.
“Knocked up again,” she said.
“After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror.
“Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly.
“That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices.”
She went on: “Thank goodness we’re in the clear AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl!”
