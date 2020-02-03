Jason Momoa undergoes drastic transformation for Super Bowl advert

Jason Momoa underwent a startling transformation as he starred in an eye-catching Super Bowl commercial.

The famously muscular actor revealed a never-before-seen side of himself as he promoted a mortgage company – stripping off his bulging biceps and removing his long hair.

In the advert, which aired during the Super Bowl, Momoa asked “what does home mean to me?” as he drove past a group of paparazzi outside his house.

“It’s my sanctuary,” he says as he walks up to his front door. “It’s the one place where I can let my guard down,” he adds as he enters the house, removing his shoes and revealing a drastic drop in his height.

Momoa, 40, proceeds to strip layers of muscle from his arms followed by peeling off his toned torso, revealing himself to be much thinner and smaller than previously thought.

And in a final shock, Momoa, known for his long hair, rips off a wig, showing a bald spot.

The Rocket Mortgage Quicken Loans commercial ends with Momoa attempting to bench press a comically light weight while wife Lisa Bonet offers encouragement before having to lift it herself.

The Super Bowl is one of the most watched TV events of the year and for Sunday’s broadcast a 30-second advertising spot reportedly cost 5.6 million US dollars (£4.25 million).

If the figures are correct, that would mean Momoa’s one-minute long advert cost the mortgage company £8.5 million.