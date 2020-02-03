Advertising
Hit musical Hamilton is heading to cinemas
The popular show premiered in 2015.
Hamilton is being made into a movie starring the original Broadway cast.
The big screen version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash hit musical was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York, and will be released by Disney next year.
Miranda shared the news on Twitter, writing: “Disney presents: Hamilton.
“With The Original Broadway Cast.
“Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre.
“In A Theatre Near You.
“October 15, 2021.”
Advertising
He added the hashtag “#Hamilfilm”.
Disney chairman and CEO Robert Iger shared the tweet and wrote: “Thrilled to be partnered with @Lin_Manuel and his brilliant @HamiltonMusical team!”
Hamilton, which premiered in 2015, tells the life story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.