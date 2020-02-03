Menu

Hit musical Hamilton is heading to cinemas

Showbiz

The popular show premiered in 2015.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hamilton is being made into a movie starring the original Broadway cast.

The big screen version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash hit musical was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York, and will be released by Disney next year.

Miranda shared the news on Twitter, writing: “Disney presents: Hamilton.

“With The Original Broadway Cast.

“Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre.

“In A Theatre Near You.

“October 15, 2021.”

He added the hashtag “#Hamilfilm”.

Disney chairman and CEO Robert Iger shared the tweet and wrote: “Thrilled to be partnered with @Lin_Manuel and his brilliant @HamiltonMusical team!”

Hamilton, which premiered in 2015, tells the life story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

