Celebrities react to Shakira and J-Lo’s Super Bowl half-time show

Celebrities including Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian West have heaped praise on Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s electric Super Bowl half-time show.

The pop superstars joined forces for one of the biggest events in the music calendar, providing the entertainment during a break in the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Amid high expectations, Shakira and Lopez did not disappoint, delivering a dazzling performance packed with hit songs, eye-catching outfit changes and a cameo from J-Lo’s 11-year-old daughter.

. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women ?? #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020

Gaga, who performed the 2017 half-time show, said Sunday’s performance was “so incredible”.

“What a fun half-time show I danced and smiled the whole time,” she tweeted.

“Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women.”

Advertising

Pink tweeted: “Yes! Half-time was JOY!!!!!!!!! Yes!!!!! @shakira @JLo everything that’s yes.”

My friend @JLo, along with @shakira put on one heck of a halftime show. Love you JLo! #SuperBowl #JLoSuperBowl — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 3, 2020

US chatshow host Ellen DeGeneres said: “My friend @JLo, along with @shakira put on one heck of a half-time show. Love you JLo!”

Cuban singer Gloria Estefan performed during the half-time show in 1992 and was full of praise for the class of 2020.

Advertising

She said: “BIG CONGRATULATIONS to our Latin Queens, @jlo

& @shakira who did a MAGNIFICENT job representing & entertaining for the superbowl 54 Miami halftime show!”

She added the hashtag #LatinPride.

Kardashian West was another celebrity fan. She said both Shakira and J-Lo were “beautiful” adding: “They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Half-time Show.”

They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show @shakira @JLo ??? ? ?? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

TV presenter Ryan Seacrest said the performance was “an Olympic opening ceremony in scale”.

He tweeted: “The choreo…. the throwback songs…. the production… Emme’s surprise appearance. Incredible.”

And Lopez’s fiancee, the retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez, was inside the stadium dancing in the crowd as his wife-to-be performed on stage.

AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️ @JLo pic.twitter.com/bD07MLcKYx — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 3, 2020

Alongside a video of himself dancing, he wrote: “AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen!”