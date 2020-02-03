Advertising
Celebrities react to Shakira and J-Lo’s Super Bowl half-time show
The much-anticipated performance was well-received.
Celebrities including Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian West have heaped praise on Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s electric Super Bowl half-time show.
The pop superstars joined forces for one of the biggest events in the music calendar, providing the entertainment during a break in the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Amid high expectations, Shakira and Lopez did not disappoint, delivering a dazzling performance packed with hit songs, eye-catching outfit changes and a cameo from J-Lo’s 11-year-old daughter.
Gaga, who performed the 2017 half-time show, said Sunday’s performance was “so incredible”.
“What a fun half-time show I danced and smiled the whole time,” she tweeted.
“Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women.”
Pink tweeted: “Yes! Half-time was JOY!!!!!!!!! Yes!!!!! @shakira @JLo everything that’s yes.”
US chatshow host Ellen DeGeneres said: “My friend @JLo, along with @shakira put on one heck of a half-time show. Love you JLo!”
Cuban singer Gloria Estefan performed during the half-time show in 1992 and was full of praise for the class of 2020.
She said: “BIG CONGRATULATIONS to our Latin Queens, @jlo
& @shakira who did a MAGNIFICENT job representing & entertaining for the superbowl 54 Miami halftime show!”
She added the hashtag #LatinPride.
Kardashian West was another celebrity fan. She said both Shakira and J-Lo were “beautiful” adding: “They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Half-time Show.”
TV presenter Ryan Seacrest said the performance was “an Olympic opening ceremony in scale”.
He tweeted: “The choreo…. the throwback songs…. the production… Emme’s surprise appearance. Incredible.”
And Lopez’s fiancee, the retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez, was inside the stadium dancing in the crowd as his wife-to-be performed on stage.
Alongside a video of himself dancing, he wrote: “AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen!”
