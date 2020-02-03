Billie Eilish: There is more to worry about than my friendship with Drake

Billie Eilish has defended her friendship with Drake, saying there are more important things for people to worry about.

The Grammy-winning star, 18, sparked controversy last year when she revealed the musician, 33, had been texting her.

She told US Vogue: “The internet is such a stupid-ass mess right now.

“Everybody’s so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about.

“Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump? What the f*** is that shit?”

She has defended her friendship with Drake (Ian West/PA)

Eilish, who has spoken openly about her mental health issues, added that as she gets more famous it gets easier to imagine herself emulating the struggles of stars such as Britney Spears.

She said: “As a fan growing up, I was always like ‘What the f*** is wrong with them?’

“All the scandals. The Britney moment. You grow up thinking they’re pretty and they’re skinny; why would they f*** it up?

“But the bigger I get, the more I’m like ‘Oh, my God, of course they had to do that’.

“In my dark places I’ve worried that I was going to become the stereotype that everybody thinks every young artist becomes, because how can they not?

“Last year, when I was at my lowest point during the tour in Europe, I was worried I was going to have a breakdown and shave my head.”

She recently became the youngest artist ever to sweep the four major categories at the Grammys, and said: “That shit was f***ing crazy.

“If anything it’s an exciting thing for the kids who make music in their bedroom. We’re making progress, I think, in that place—kids who don’t have enough money to use studios.”