Baftas TV audience drops despite A-list turnout

The TV audience for the film Baftas has dropped despite a starry turnout.

Sunday night’s awards attracted three million viewers on BBC One, falling by half a million from last year.

The awards were attended by A-list stars such as Renee Zellweger, John Boyega, Florence Pugh, Robert De Niro, Scarlett Johansson, Naomie Harris and Margot Robbie.

But the ceremony, hosted by Graham Norton, had an average audience of three million and a peak of 3.5 million.

Brad Pitt wins the Supporting Actor award for @OnceInHollywood but Margot Robbie was there to accept it on his behalf! ?? #EEBAFTAs #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/GHnkGiEZpI — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 2, 2020

Last year, the British Academy Film Awards drew an average of 3.5 million viewers and a peak of 4.1 million.

Hosted then by Joanna Lumley, it had an audience share of 20.7% compared to 18.6% for this year’s event, which faced criticism for lack of diversity among its nominees.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also at this year’s ceremony, in which war epic 1917 was the big winner.