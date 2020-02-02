Who were the winners and losers at the Baftas?

The British Academy film awards are one of the final stops on the road to the Oscars.

Here is a look at who had a good night and who had a bad night ahead of the Academy Awards.

Good night:

1917

Sir Sam Mendes’s war epic swept the ceremony, picking up seven of the nine awards it was nominated for, including best film, outstanding British film and best director.

Parasite

The Korean film was named best film not in the English language and also picked up the original screenplay prize, beating Booksmart, Knives Out, Marriage Story and Once Upon A Times…In Hollywood.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt (Ian West/PA)

He did not attend the ceremony but won the prize for best supporting actor, enlisting his Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood co-star Margot Robbie to deliver some of the trademark one liners he has been doling out through awards season.

Reading his speech, she said: “Hey Britain, heard you just became single, welcome to the club. Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement.”

She added: “He says he is going to name this Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him. His words not mine.”

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson (Ian West/PA)

The Cats star had the audience in fits of laughter as she jokingly mourned the failure of the ill-fated adaptation of the hit musical.

She said the black half of the dress she was wearing was from “the funeral I went to for the feature film Cats”.

She added: “Cats, strangely not nominated for any awards. I’m not sure if anyone here is across the controversy, but this year there has been a distinct lack of nominations for felines,” she added.

“Even in this best director Cat-egory, no felines have been nominated.”

Bad night:

The Irishman

Martin Scorsese’s gangster saga was nominated for 10 awards but walked away empty handed.

This includes snubs for the director, the film’s screenplay, and supporting actors Joe Pesci and Al Pacino.

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to the film industry was also nominated for 10 awards but left with just one, the prize for Pitt.

Netflix

The lack of prizes for The Irishman meant a lack of statues for the streaming service.

It went into the ceremony as the distributor to beat, with 23 nominations, but left with just two.

Marriage Story’s Laura Dern won the best supporting actress prize and Klaus won the animated film prize.