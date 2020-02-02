Sleek black dresses and bursts of metallics rule on subdued Bafta red carpet

Few things are more classic than a black or metallic red carpet outfit.

While not the most unexpected of colour choices, there is a reason they are fail-safe options.

The British Academy Film Awards’ red carpet did not see huge amounts of experimentation this year, but this meant celebrities instead focused on doing simple outfits well.

Here is how black, gold and silver outfits were styled on the red carpet.

Emilia Clarke (Matt Crossick/PA)

Emilia Clarke walked the red carpet in a black dress with intricate, dark beading from Schiaparelli’s recent couture show. The Italian fashion house is fast becoming Clarke’s go-to designer for the red carpet – in December she wore a bright yellow Schiaparelli outfit to the Fashion Awards.

Gillian Anderson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Gillian Anderson went for a classic LBD (long black dress in this instance) in velvet, but gave it a modern spin with a shorter hem – falling just above her ankles – and berry coloured accessories.

Margot Robbie (Ian West/PA)

As a face of Chanel, Margot Robbie regularly wears the French fashion house on the red carpet, and the Baftas were no different. Opting for a black dress with lace capped sleeves and hip accents, the outfit was kept from being too dull by a surprise open back.

Saoirse Ronan (Matt Crossick/PA)

Nineties fashion has made a comeback, and nothing confirms this more than Saoirse Ronan’s dropped-waist black satin dress with spaghetti straps. The look was modernised with multi-coloured jewelled drop earrings and a bright orange lip.

Olivia Colman (Matt Crossick/PA)

Olivia Colman toed the line between the two major red carpet trends by wearing a black dress by Alexander McQueen with metallic floral accents on the bodice.

Zoe Kravitz (Matt Crossick/PA)

This might have been the Baftas, but Zoe Kravitz came dressed as an Oscars award. Wearing Saint Laurent, her liquid gold dress was slim fitting, long-sleeved and accessorised with an orangey-red lip and matching earrings.

Naomie Harris (Matt Crossick/PA)

Stylists and celebrities often refer to red carpet outfits as “armour”, and this is certainly true of Naomie Harris’s outfit. Her silver, form-fitting gown had a leg slit Angelina Jolie would be proud of and trailing tassels of silver which constantly caught the light. Harris’s hair was left loose in curls, saving the look from being too severe.