Louis Tomlinson says becoming a father was ‘very maturing time’ in his life

Louis Tomlinson has said becoming a father made him “grow up very quickly”.

The singer-songwriter, 28, has a son, Freddie Reign, who is now four years old, with LA stylist Briana Jungwirth.

He told Fabulous magazine: “Yeah, it was unexpected and I had to grow up very quickly. It was another one of them moments – being faced with the reality of a situation and having to step up. It was a very maturing time in my life.

Louis Tomlinson was also a judge on The X Factor (PA)

“And, again, I’ve kind of got between two head spaces. I’m the responsible dad and brother some days and other days I’m still the reckless idiot chav I used to be. I’m still trying to work out a happy medium.”

Tomlinson and his former One Direction band mates – Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan – parted ways in 2016 after five years together as one of the world’s biggest boy bands.

Fifth member Zayn Malik left the band in 2015, a year before they went on indefinite hiatus.

Tomlinson said of potentially ironing out his strained relationship with Malik that it was not something he’s “actively tried”, adding: “We’ve all got a lot on our plates and there might be a day where I wake up and think: ‘OK, I want to right that wrong’, but not yet”.

One Direction were formed on The X Factor in 2010 and went on to become one of the biggest boy bands in history, scoring four UK number one albums and four in the US, with a reported 50 million records sold overall.

Their chart-topping hits included Best Song Ever, Steal My Girl and What Makes You Beautiful.

Tomlinson was speaking as he releases his debut solo album, titled Walls. He will also embark on a 50-date world tour this year, starting in March.