Jodie Turner-Smith narrowly avoids on-stage mishap at Baftas

Jodie Turner-Smith revealed she almost sent Naomi Ackie flying as the pair presented an award at the Baftas.

Queen & Slim star Turner-Smith was presenting the gong for Best Documentary alongside Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker actress Ackie.

But afterwards she told her Twitter followers that the pair almost suffered a mishap.

i was terrified so naomi so graciously held my hand! and then my gown nearly took her down which would have been very embarrassing for me as people already think i don’t care about black lives! but she didn’t fall! #BlackLivesMatter #BAFTAs — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) February 2, 2020

She wrote: “i was terrified so naomi so graciously held my hand! and then my gown nearly took her down which would have been very embarrassing for me as people already think i don’t care about black lives! but she didn’t fall! #BlackLivesMatter #BAFTAs”

She added: “also, thank GOD i brought my reading glasses with me because i could not see a f****** thingggg written on the teleprompter without them! #BAFTAs”

The award was won by For Sama, a documentary by and about Syrian filmmaker Waad al-Kateab.

Turner-Smith also sent a number of tweets bringing attention to a lack of diversity among the nominees.

In one she wrote: “they’re beginning the ceremony by patting themselves on the back for including women and bong joon ho. #bafta”

Jodie Turner-Smith arrived at the Baftas with her husband, actor Joshua Jackson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Later she added: “i’m sitting next to half of the black people here and the three of us are laughing at all of @grahnort’s jokes”

And when Laura Dern won the award for Best Supporting Actress, she tweeted: “give laura dern all the awards!!! favourite white lady in that category!!! category is: best supporting white lady/ actress”

Bafta’s nominations caused considerable controversy when they were announced last month because of their lack of diversity.

Only white performers were picked for the four main acting categories, while no women were nominated for Best Director.