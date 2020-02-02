Dancing On Ice sends best wishes to Caprice as she leaves series

Dancing On Ice addressed Caprice Bourret’s exit from the series as the show got under way on Sunday night.

The US model returned to the ice last weekend with her new partner Oscar Peter, a week after she and her original skating partner Hamish Gaman parted ways.

At the start of Sunday night’s episode, host Holly Willoughby confirmed that Bourret had left the series.

She also announced that Paralympian Libby Clegg would not skate due to illness.

The presenter said: “We wanted to let you know that unfortunately Caprice will not be taking any further part in the series and sadly Libby Clegg won’t be skating tonight because she’s unwell but she will be back next week.

“We send them both our best wishes.”

A statement issued by Bourret’s publicist Billie Dee Gianfrancesco, on her behalf, said: “It’s true that Caprice is no longer participating in Dancing On Ice.

“It’s been a hard few months and she’s had to keep silent for contractual reasons.

“Her mental well-being has been affected over the last two months and recent stories leaked to the press are not only salacious but extremely hurtful. Now she’s taking some time to recover and look after herself and her family.”

ITV also said in a statement: “Caprice will not be taking any further part in the series.”

It was announced during a live broadcast earlier this month that Bourret and Gaman had “parted ways” but a reason was not given.

Gaman, who has remained on the ITV programme, addressed the split for the first time this week with a post on social media.

He wrote on Instagram: “Hi everyone. Thank you so much for your kind messages. I’ve been overwhelmed by your love and support – it’s brought me to tears at times.”

“Honestly, I’m not okay, but I’d like to thank Amelia, my pro family and ITV for doing all that they can to support me. I’m comforted knowing the truth always comes out in the end and I hope we can focus on the skating again now.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.