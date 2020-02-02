Baftas: Joaquin Phoenix steps out in same suit for third awards show running

With the number of flights taken to get to each ceremony and the emissions involved in making each new red carpet outfit, awards season isn’t particularly environmentally friendly. Joaquin Phoenix has taken an unusual stand this year by pledging to wear the same Stella McCartney suit for each event, and he now looks to have stepped out in the black tux at the British Academy Film Awards.

For the Golden Globes on January 6, McCartney wrote on Twitter: “This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you… x Stella.”

Joaquin Phoenix at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

After this first outing, Phoenix – who is nominated for the best actor award for his performance in Joker – repeated it for the SAG Awards. He’s even been wearing the suit to events in between, including the Academy Award Nominees Reception in London on January 31 and the Baftas Nominees Party on February 1. While his decision to wear the same outfit has been praised in some circles, Phoenix has also been gently mocked on social media for being out of touch.

Phoenix at the SAG Awards (Jordan Strauss/AP)

The 45-year-old actor is a committed vegan and climate change activist. He attended a pig vigil straight after picking up a gong at the SAG Awards on January 21.

Phoenix at the Bafta Nominees Party, left, and the Academy Award Nominees Reception (Ian West/PA)

Earlier on the same day as the Baftas, Phoenix attended a protest in central London in support of animal rights organisation Animal Equality, which unfurled a 390-square foot banner from Tower Bridge declaring: “Factory farming destroys our planet. Go vegan.”

Phoenix with members of Animal Equality (Victoria Jones/PA)

His choice to wear the same outfit is in line with the Baftas’ move towards a more sustainable ceremony. Attendees are walking a recycled red carpet, eating a meal of sustainably made food, single use plastic has been banned from the event and guests have been encouraged to make sustainable fashion choices.

That feeling when you're the star of the most nominated film at the #EEBAFTAs (11 for Joker) pic.twitter.com/Rz314m0CbZ — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 30, 2020

Phoenix is up for the best actor award for his role as Arthur Fleck in Joker.