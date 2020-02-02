All the winners at the Bafta film awards

Sir Sam Mendes’s war film 1917 leads the Bafta accolades with seven wins.

Here is the full list of winners:

– Best film: 1917

– Outstanding British film: 1917

– Leading actor: Joaquin Phoenix for Joker

– Leading actress: Renee Zellweger for Judy

– Leading actress: Renee Zellweger for Judy

– Supporting actor: Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

– Supporting actress: Laura Dern for Marriage Story

– Director: Sir Sam Mendes for 1917

– Cinematography: Roger Deakins for 1917

– EE rising star: Micheal Ward

– Casting: Joker

– Adapted screenplay: Jojo Rabbit

– Original screenplay: Parasite

– EE rising star: Micheal Ward

– Documentary: For Sama

– Animated film: Klaus

– Make-up and hair: Bombshell

Sir Sam Mendes (Ian West/PA)

– British short animation: Granddad Was A Romantic

– British short film: Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)

– Original score: Joker

– Sound: 1917

– Production design: 1917

– Costume design: Little Women

– Editing: Le Mans '66

– Editing: Le Mans ’66

– Outstanding debut: Bait

– Special visual effects: 1917

– Film not in the English language: Parasite

– Outstanding British contribution to cinema: Andy Serkis

– Fellowship: Kathleen Kennedy