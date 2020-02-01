Pop stars revealed as latest contestants on The Masked Singer

Jake Shears from Scissor Sisters and Skin from Skunk Anansie have been revealed as contestants on The Masked Singer.

The band members were disguised as Unicorn and Duck respectively.

Guest panellist Kelly Osbourne successfully identified Shears after being given the clue that her father Ozzy had seen him naked.

UNMASKED AT LAST ?✨ Watch the full UNMASKED interview here ? https://t.co/PFlq04fvsI ? #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/WCYvvYspTy — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) February 1, 2020

After being revealed to the audience, Shears said: “I have had the time of my life. I have been having so much fun.”

He added that the programme was “right up my alley”, and that taking part was a “no brainer”.

He also revealed he had been seen naked by Ozzy Osbourne during Sir Elton John’s stag do while he was “on a pole”.

Unicorn’s identity was revealed to the audience after the judge’s opted to keep Fox in the competition after being forced to choose between the two.

UNMASKED AT LAST ?✨ DUCK is done QUACKING on our stage but before she left we caught up with her for an UNMASKED interview ? https://t.co/bhPgl45Tw4 ? #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/Pcjl4Z6jJu — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) February 1, 2020

Skin said that she had toured with Kelly Osbourne after she was revealed to the audience.

She said: “I was so scared because I thought Kelly and Sharon are here today and I thought, ‘no, they’re going to guess me, they’re going to guess me’.

Kelly said: “I actually can’t believe I did not get that one.”

Skin added that doing the show had been “challenging and really hard” but “major fun as well”.

Skin said that the programme had been ‘challenging’ (Yui Mok/PA)

“I just wanted to do something completely different and over the top and be completely someone that I wouldn’t normally be.”

One of the clues to help identify Skin was that she had 850,000 people sing her Happy Birthday.

After being unmasked, the singer revealed this happened to her in Poland.

Hedgehog, Fox, Queen Bee, Monster and Octopus remain in the competition.

The show sees celebrities and public figures compete dressed in elaborate outfits which conceal their identity.

Singer KJelis, ex-footballer Teddy Sheringham, The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins, former home secretary Alan Johnson and EastEnders star Patsy Palmer have been unmasked in the series so far.

The Masked Singer continues on ITV at 7pm on Saturday.