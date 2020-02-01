Harry Styles concert in Miami cancelled because of ‘severe storm’

Harry Styles has said he was forced to abandon a concert in Miami because of a “severe storm”.

The singer was due to perform at a Pepsi Zero-sponsored event along with Lizzo and Mark Ronson on Friday.

The fire brigade in Miami ordered a mandatory evacuation of event venues in the city, according to Pepsi.

To those of you here in Miami, I was told there’s a severe storm on the way. The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe. I’m so disappointed, and I’m sorry. I love you all. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) February 1, 2020

Styles told his 34 million Twitter followers: “To those of you here in Miami, I was told there’s a severe storm on the way.

“The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances.

“Please stay safe. I’m so disappointed, and I’m sorry.”

Pepsi said in a statement that it would be offering full refunds to everyone who attended the concert.

As ordered by the Miami Fire Dept, Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar had to unfortunately be canceled due to extreme weather. This was a mandatory evacuation in Miami across special event venues. We are focused on ensuring everyone is safely evacuated. We deeply apologize to the fans. — Pepsi (@pepsi) February 1, 2020

The company said: “As ordered by the Miami Fire Department, Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar had to unfortunately be cancelled due to extreme weather.

“This was a mandatory evacuation in Miami across special event venues.

“We are focused on ensuring everyone is safely evacuated.

“We deeply apologise to the fans.”

Earlier this week, Styles and Lizzo performed together at another concert in Miami.

After the performance, Lizzo described the former One Direction star as “a dream”.

The pair sang Lizzo’s song Juice, which Styles has previously covered on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.