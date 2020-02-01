Advertising
Bafta nominees attend pre-awards ceremony party at Kensington Palace
The Baftas will be held on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
Bafta nominees and film stars have attended a party at Kensington Palace ahead of the awards ceremony on Sunday.
Joker star Joaquin Phoenix, 1917’s George MacKay and Little Women actress Florence Pugh were among those who went to the party.
Sir Sam Mendes, who is up for the best director award for 1917, attended the nominees party while wearing a thick scarf over his suit.
Taron Egerton, who is nominated for best actor for his portrayal of Sir Elton John in Rocketman, was also photographed at the red carpet event.
EE Bafta Rising Star award nominee Kelvin Harrison Jr also rubbed shoulders with the other celebrities at the party.
The Waves star is competing against four other actors for the gong, which is voted for by the public.
Saoirse Ronan was pictured wearing a sparkly black dress to the event.
TV presenter Dermot O’Leary was also photographed with his wife Dee Koppang O’Leary at the event on the same day that they publicly announced they are expecting a child together.
The pair smiled as they posed for the cameras side-by-side.
