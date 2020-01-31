The Good Place stars say goodbye to the show as it ends after four seasons

Stars of acclaimed sitcom The Good Place have said goodbye to the show as it came to an end after four seasons.

The series, which stars British actress Jameela Jamil, takes place in an exclusive, idealised afterlife people are invited to if they have lived a righteous life.

It first aired in 2016 and has been a hit with critics and fans.

The 52nd and final episode aired in the US on Thursday and its stars took to social media to thank fans for sticking with the show.

Jamil posted a picture of the cast together and wrote: “Goodbye from your favourite bunch of benches. Thanks for being the most fun fans ever.”

Kristen Bell, the show’s star, tweeted: “What a forking beautiful journey the past 4 years have been. Thank you so much for tuning in each week and giving us a life.

“TheGoodPlace was the very best place. Shellstrop out.”

Ted Danson played a demon on the show and posted a video from his final day on set.

He said: “I say this to you, my friends, with all the love in my heart… take it sleazy!”

And D’arcy Carden posted a selfie of the main cast members together.

“Could never explain what these people mean to me. I love them. forever,” she captioned it.

The Good Place is created by Michael Schur and stars Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop, who wakes up in the afterlife and discovers she has wrongly been admitted into a heaven-like utopia, despite living a far from perfect life.

She then works to correct her behaviour.

The show marked Jamil’s first major role in the US and the former T4 host is now an established star across the pond.

The Good Place is available on Netflix in the UK.