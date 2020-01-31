Stephen Fry announces musical project based on his book about Greek mythology

Stephen Fry has teamed up with the composer behind the BBC’s adaptation of Wolf Hall to record an album based on his book about Greek mythology.

Grammy-nominee Debbie Wiseman has crafted a five-track suite inspired by Fry’s 2017 book Mythos, which updated ancient Greek myths and legends for the modern age.

Actor and broadcaster Fry, 62, will narrate his stories over Wiseman’s long-form compositions.

The Mythos Suite (Decca Records/PA)

Fry said: “I have known and loved Debbie Wiseman’s music for most of my life – to collaborate with her again has been nothing short of rapture.

“Her music perfectly captures Greek mythology’s juicy and joyous mixture of the elemental and the specific, the noble and the wicked, the ethereal and the earthy.”

The pair are long-standing collaborators and first worked together in 1997 on the film Wilde, which earned Fry a Golden Globe nomination for his performance as the eponymous poet and playwright.

The tracks were recorded by 80 musicians from the National Symphony Orchestra at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London.

Abbey Road Studios (Aaron Chown/PA)

Wiseman, best known for scoring Tudor miniseries Wolf Hall for BBC Two, said: “Once I’d done some initial sketching, I invited Stephen to come over and listen to my first ideas.

“After that get-together around the piano at my house, infused with Stephen’s enthusiasm for – and enviable knowledge of – the subject, the music just flowed.

“Armed with the audiobook version of Mythos, Stephen’s narration guided me; the composing of the orchestral suites followed his voice as eagerly as the Satyrs followed Apollo.

“It’s been the most memorable and wonderful collaboration with my dear friend Stephen and all at Decca, and I’m so thrilled to have had this opportunity to intertwine these timeless, dramatic Greek myths with musical suites.”

The Mythos Suite is released on Decca Records on February 21, and will feature five instrumental bonus tracks.