Stars support Catherine Tyldesley after injury forces her to quit Strictly tour

Strictly Come Dancing stars have supported Catherine Tyldesley after she had to pull out of the live tour.

The ex-Coronation Street star, 36, has suffered an injury.

Her Strictly partner Johannes Radebe wrote on Instagram: “Babe it defo wasn’t our last dance”.

Fellow Strictly professional Graziano Di Prima wrote: “My darling get well soon!! we miss you so much!!”

Strictly celebrity Emma Barton wrote: “Heartbroken for you my friend forever… love you and loved watching you dance”.

Alex Scott wrote: “Missing you so much…. Sending you positive vibes”.

Tyldesley wrote on Instagram: “I’m absolutely heartbroken to let you all know that I’ve had to finish my time on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour earlier than expected.

“Unfortunately I’ve sustained an injury which means I’ll be unable to dance for a while.

“My experience of the tour has been a complete joy. Each audience has been so full of love for Strictly Come Dancing.

“My fellow dancers are all phenomenal and I’m so grateful to have experienced such a magical show.”

She added: “Devastated is an understatement. Wishing my Strictly family the best time with the rest of the tour. If you get chance to watch it – GO! It’s unbelievably magical.”