Madonna cancels two more London concerts on Madame X tour

Showbiz | Published:

The singer has cancelled concerts on February 4 and February 11 at the London Palladium.

Madonna has cancelled two more concerts on her Madame X tour, saying she needs to give herself time to recover because of her “multiple injuries”.

The singer, 61, apologised to her fans on Instagram as she announced she would not be performing the shows at the London Palladium.

The singer has already cancelled a number of concerts on her Madame X tour because of injury.

A note to all my my fans: As you all know i have multiple injuries and have had to cancel shows to give myself time to recover. So as not to surprise you i want to let you know ahead of time that I will be cancelling 2 shows- on Feb 4 and Feb 11th at the Palladium in London. because doing 3 shows in a row is too much on my body and in fact my doctors insist i take a day off after every show but i believe can manage if i do 2 shows then I rest! Its a miracle i have gotten this far but a-lot has to do with the fact that i do 6 hours of re-hab every day. 3 hours before show and 3 after with multiple therapies. I have also switched to flat shoes and modified difficult. parts of the show. This has helped enormously but i still need to be careful and of course rest is the best medicine. i never want to cancel any show and Im determined that i will make it to the end if i pace myself. God Willing ?? Refunds will be automatically issued to the credit card on which tickets were ordered. I appreciate your understanding and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.  Thank you!! Madame ❌ . #madamextheatre #thelondonpalladium

Madonna said: “As you all know I have multiple injuries and have had to cancel shows to give myself time to recover.”

She added that “doing three shows in a row is too much on my body” and she has to rest after she has performed two concerts.

The concerts that have been cancelled are on February 4 and February 11.

“It’s a miracle I have gotten this far but a lot has to do with the fact that I do six hours of rehab every day.

“Three hours before show and three after with multiple therapies.

“I have also switched to flat shoes and modified difficult parts of the show.

“This has helped enormously but I still need to be careful and of course rest is the best medicine.”

Madonna
The singer said she is suffering from ‘multiple injuries’ (Aurore Marechal/PA)

She added: “I never want to cancel any show and I’m determined that I will make it to the end if I pace myself.”

Last month Madonna also cancelled another concert in London, as well as one in Lisbon, because of injury.

She also cancelled three shows in Boston, Massachusetts in December and November after saying she was suffering “overwhelming pain”.

