Madonna cancels two more London concerts on Madame X tour

Madonna has cancelled two more concerts on her Madame X tour, saying she needs to give herself time to recover because of her “multiple injuries”.

The singer, 61, apologised to her fans on Instagram as she announced she would not be performing the shows at the London Palladium.

The singer has already cancelled a number of concerts on her Madame X tour because of injury.

Madonna said: “As you all know I have multiple injuries and have had to cancel shows to give myself time to recover.”

She added that “doing three shows in a row is too much on my body” and she has to rest after she has performed two concerts.

The concerts that have been cancelled are on February 4 and February 11.

“It’s a miracle I have gotten this far but a lot has to do with the fact that I do six hours of rehab every day.

Advertising

“Three hours before show and three after with multiple therapies.

“I have also switched to flat shoes and modified difficult parts of the show.

“This has helped enormously but I still need to be careful and of course rest is the best medicine.”

The singer said she is suffering from ‘multiple injuries’ (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Advertising

She added: “I never want to cancel any show and I’m determined that I will make it to the end if I pace myself.”

Last month Madonna also cancelled another concert in London, as well as one in Lisbon, because of injury.

She also cancelled three shows in Boston, Massachusetts in December and November after saying she was suffering “overwhelming pain”.