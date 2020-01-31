Love Islanders to vote against each other ahead of dumping

The stars of Love Island face a tough choice as they vote for the least compatible couples.

In scenes due to air on Friday night, the pairs with the most votes will be at risk of being dumped from the island.

Wallace Wilson and Rebecca Gormley, who have decided to remain friends, will vote tactically to stay in the villa.

Luke M (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

For Luke M the vote will be a chance to remove Mike Boateng from the programme.

Earlier this week the police officer dumped his ex-girlfriend, Leanne Amaning, from the villa by choosing to couple up with Sophie Piper.

Now he has set his sights on Luke M’s partner Jess Gale.

The vote will come after Luke M accuses Mike of flirting with her.

Advertising

Luke M will tell him: “There’s only so much you can take. I know you’re going to talk to her, but pulling her so much today…”

Mike will reply: “Have I? Or has she just gravitated towards me?

“You came up mid-conversation, sat down, interrupted and then grabbed her.

Advertising

“Fair enough, my arm was around her, the girl was cold. You didn’t provide a jacket for her, Mr Gentleman.”

However, Jess will face the toughest decision when pushed to choose whether or not to vote for Mike and Sophie.

The islanders will also take part in the Oktobersesh challenge in which they will toss sausages, pretzels and beer at each other.

– Love Island airs on ITV2 and in Ireland on Virgin Media One.