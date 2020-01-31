Jessica Biel shares loving birthday message to Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel has shared a loving birthday message to her husband Justin Timberlake after he was forced to apologise to her last month for being pictured holding hands with a co-star.

Alongside Biel’s message, which labelled Timberlake “the most timeless man I know”, was a photograph of the pair kissing.

In December Timberlake apologised for a “strong lapse in judgement” after he had drunk “way too much” and was snapped hand-in-hand with Alisha Wainwright, who he was filming upcoming movie Palmer with in New Orleans.

Biel wrote to her 8.4 million Instagram followers: “Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know.

“You somehow grow up without growing old.

“We love you so much.”

Singer and actor Timberlake, 39, insisted after the photographs of him and Wainwright emerged that “nothing happened” between him and his co-star.

The pair had been drinking at a bar during a break in filming for Palmer.

They play lovers in the drama, which is directed by Fisher Stevens.

Timberlake added: “I should have known better.

“This is not the example I want to set for my son.

“I apologise to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

Timberlake and Biel married in October 2012 and have a four-year-old son called Silas.