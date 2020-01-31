Declan Donnelly thanks vet for treating his dog following ‘run-in’ with fox

Declan Donnelly has thanked a vet for helping get his dog “back on his feet” after it had a “run-in” with a fox in the TV host’s garden.

He posted a picture on Twitter of celebrity vet Noel Fitzpatrick cradling his dachshund alongside a message of thanks.

Fitzpatrick has previously starred in Channel 4’s The Supervet.

Another thank you to this guy @ProfNoelFitz & his amazing staff for looking after Rocky & getting him back on his feet after a run-in with a grumpy fox in our garden. Cheeky bugger! The care & attention from @fitzpatrickref is so reassuring & comforting. Thanks again everyone.D x pic.twitter.com/Hp6HCbnifh — antanddec (@antanddec) January 31, 2020

Donnelly tweeted: “Another thank you to this guy Noel Fitzpatrick and his amazing staff for looking after Rocky and getting him back on his feet after a run-in with a grumpy fox in our garden. Cheeky bugger!

“The care and attention from Fitzpatrick Referrals is so reassuring and comforting.

“Thanks again everyone.”

Fitzpatrick replied to the message to say that treating Rocky had been “an absolute pleasure”.

Donnelly has previously posted online about Rocky, including a previous thank you message to the same veterinary practice when it treated the dachshund in the past.