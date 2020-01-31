Menu

Daniel Kaluuya: Audition went wrong when I had to do Scottish accent

Showbiz | Published:

The Get Out star said he told a few fibs in his past on a casting website.

Daniel Kaluuya filming The Graham Norton Show

Daniel Kaluuya says an audition went badly when he was asked to do a Scottish accent.

The Get Out and Black Panther star, 30, was a little creative in his past when he listed his skills on a casting website.

He tells The Graham Norton Show: “I’ve lied a lot. Obviously I wanted jobs, so I put that I could do all the accents.

Graham Norton with (seated left to right) Jim Carrey, Margot Robbie, Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith
Graham Norton with Jim Carrey, Margot Robbie, Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I even double-asterisked them to say I was highly skilled. I then went to an audition and was doing really well until they asked me to do a Scottish accent.

“I started somewhere in the Midlands, worked my way upwards and landed in Liverpool. They asked me to leave!”

The Queen & Slim star said of the pressures of auditions: “My best tip is to leave as quickly as possible.

“Don’t try and small talk, just leave. Don’t even say goodbye. Though, I did that once and I didn’t realise I had another scene!”

Norton’s show also features screen stars Margot Robbie, Jim Carrey and Jodie Turner-Smith, while singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi performs live in the studio.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One today (Friday) at 11.15pm.

