Dancing On Ice’s Hamish Gaman ‘not OK’ after Caprice split

Dancing On Ice professional Hamish Gaman has spoken for the first time since it was confirmed he and Caprice Bourret would no long skate together on the ITV show.

Gaman, who has remained on the programme while Bourret has skated with a new partner, said he has cried “at times” over the support he has received.

He added he is “not okay”.

Gaman posted on Instagram: “Hi everyone. Thank you so much for your kind messages.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by your love and support — it’s brought me to tears at times.”

Thanking his girlfriend, he added: “Honestly, I’m not okay, but I’d like to thank Amelia, my pro family and ITV for doing all that they can to support me.

“I’m comforted knowing the truth always comes out in the end and I hope we can focus on the skating again now.”

Advertising

It was announced earlier this month during a live broadcast of Dancing On Ice that Gaman and Bourret had parted ways and the model would not appear in that episode.

She returned to the ice last week with her new partner, Oscar Peter.

ITV said at the time: “Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have parted ways.

Advertising

“As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week.”

The reason for their split is not know but ITV has denied reports of bullying on the show.

A spokeswoman previously said: “We take allegations of bullying very seriously but found no evidence on Dancing On Ice and we strongly refute any suggestion to the contrary.

“We’re very proud of the team, both on and off screen. They produce a fantastic show and we are committed to ensuring that everyone who works on the programme is fully supported.”