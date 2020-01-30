Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice announces split from Ashley Roberts

Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice has announced he has split from Ashley Roberts after more than a year of dating.

The professional dancer, 29, tweeted the news on Thursday.

He said: “@ImAshleyRoberts and I have made the decision to separate as a couple. We remain friends and wish each other well for the future.”

Roberts, 38, is yet to publicly respond. She is currently busy promoting the Pussycat Dolls’ new music and upcoming tour.

The couple met during the 2018 series of Strictly. US star Roberts was paired with Pasha Kovalev while Italian Pernice was coupled with Steps singer Faye Tozer.

Amid rumours they were together, they were spotted sharing a kiss in Miami in December of that year.

Pernice later confirmed they were an item and had spent Christmas together.