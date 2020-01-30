Advertising
Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo undergoes surgery for rare bone disorder
He shared the news on Instagram.
Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo gave the thumbs up as he prepared to undergo surgery for a rare bone disorder.
The 17-year-old actor has cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD), a rare condition which affects the growth of the bones and teeth.
Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson in Netflix sci-fi drama Stranger Things, was wheeled into surgery on Wednesday and shared the news on Instagram.
“Surgery number 4! This is a big one!” he said, alongside a picture of him giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed.
Matarazzo also shared a link for more information about CCD.
While Matarazzo did not share details of the surgery, he previously revealed he has undergone multiple operations on his mouth.
He told People has a “very mild case” of CCD compared to others.
“There’s a one in a million chance that you have of getting it — most likely you get it from a parent, but it just happened for me,” he said.
“I have a very mild case so it doesn’t affect me as much, but it can be a very difficult condition to have.”
Matarazzo, who stars in Stranger Things alongside British teen actress Millie Bobby Brown, believes having CCD affected his career – until he landed a role on the Netflix show.
He credits the condition with helping him get the part.
