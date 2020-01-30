Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo undergoes surgery for rare bone disorder

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo gave the thumbs up as he prepared to undergo surgery for a rare bone disorder.

The 17-year-old actor has cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD), a rare condition which affects the growth of the bones and teeth.

Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson in Netflix sci-fi drama Stranger Things, was wheeled into surgery on Wednesday and shared the news on Instagram.

“Surgery number 4! This is a big one!” he said, alongside a picture of him giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed.

Matarazzo also shared a link for more information about CCD.

While Matarazzo did not share details of the surgery, he previously revealed he has undergone multiple operations on his mouth.

He told People has a “very mild case” of CCD compared to others.

“There’s a one in a million chance that you have of getting it — most likely you get it from a parent, but it just happened for me,” he said.

“I have a very mild case so it doesn’t affect me as much, but it can be a very difficult condition to have.”

Matarazzo, who stars in Stranger Things alongside British teen actress Millie Bobby Brown, believes having CCD affected his career – until he landed a role on the Netflix show.

He credits the condition with helping him get the part.