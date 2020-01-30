Lil Nas X responds to ‘homophobic’ comments from fellow rapper

Chart-topping hip-hop star Lil Nas X shrugged off “homophobic” comments from a fellow rapper who criticised the pink outfit he wore to the Grammy Awards.

Lil Nas X, who won two Grammys for his hit Old Town Road, made headlines for his bold fashion choice on the red carpet for the biggest night in music.

The 20-year-old, who came out as gay last year, wore a pink, cowboy-inspired outfit.

Rapper Lil Nas X attracted attention on the red carpet of the Grammys (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

It attracted criticism from Atlanta rapper Pastor Troy, who was accused of being homophobic after saying there is an “agenda” to “take the masculinity from Men, Black Men Especially”.

“Welp, Guess I won’t be winning a GRAMMY…If this what I gotta wear,” he said.

However Lil Nas X appeared to be unconcerned by the criticism.

Alongside screenshots of Troy’s comments and a picture of himself from the Grammys, he wrote: “Damn i look good in that pic on god.”

Lil Nas X has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last 12 months thanks to his breakout song Old Town Road.

It first found popularity on the video sharing app TikTok before becoming a mainstream hit.

Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus featured on a remixed version of the track, which spent a record-breaking 19 weeks on top of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Lil Nas X won two Grammys on Sunday, for best music video and best duo/group performance.