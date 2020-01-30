Dua Lipa announces release date for new album

Dua Lipa’s keenly awaited second album will be released in April, the singer has announced.

Future Nostalgia, the British star’s follow-up to her 2017 self-titled debut, will arrive on April 3.

FUTURE NOSTALGIA – THE ALBUM – COMING TO YOU APRIL 3RD – SHOT BY HUGO COMTE – ??? pic.twitter.com/rRSiSbl2Oe — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 30, 2020

Lipa, 24, shared the news on Twitter while also posting the album’s artwork.

It features the singer at the wheel of a vintage car.

Lipa, born in London to parents from Kosovo, has been teasing Future Nostalgia for months and released the first single, Don’t Start Now, in November.

Physical, the album’s second single, is due to arrive on Friday.

Lipa previously said Future Nostalgia would be a “nostalgic” pop record.

The album is the follow-up to 2017’s Dua Lipa, which contained the hit singles Be The One, New Rules and Homesick.

Lipa’s first album propelled her to international acclaim and she won best new artist at the 2019 Grammys.